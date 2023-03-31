Tatum is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to a left hip contusion, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

After ousting the Bucks by 41 points Thursday, Tatum, Jaylen Brown (back), Al Horford (back) and Robert Williams (knee) all find themselves on the injury report for the second half of a back-to-back set. Williams is the only member of that group considered doubtful, while the rest are questionable, so the Celtics may still have a nearly full squad available. However, if more than one player from that group sits, more minutes will be available to bench guys like Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser, Grant Williams and Mike Muscala.