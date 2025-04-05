Tatum (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Tatum is coming off a near triple-double in Friday's game against the Suns, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. However, he's dealing with a sprained left ankle, which could keep him sidelined Sunday against Washington. If Tatum cannot play, the Celtics will likely turn to Sam Hauser to help shoulder the load.