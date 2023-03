Tatum is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs with a left hip contusion, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tatum is at risk of missing his sixth game of the season Sunday as he deals with a bruised left hip. Considering the Spurs are in tank mode, the Celtics could opt to give Tatum a night off. If that were to be the case, Sam Hauser, Grant Williams and Derrick White could see more action, while Jaylen Brown would take the reigns of the offense.