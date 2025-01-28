Tatum (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum is in jeopardy of missing his first contest since Dec. 23 due to right knee tendinopathy. Sam Hauser (hip), Neemias Queta and Jordan Walsh are candidates for an uptick in playing time if Tatum is sidelined. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.6 minutes per game.