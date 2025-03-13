Tatum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Miami due to right knee tendinopathy, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum was held out of Monday's win against the Jazz due to the same issue. He returned Wednesday against the Thunder and played 41 minutes while logging with 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Tatum has missed two of the Celtics' last five games due to shoulder and knee injuries, and the All-NBA forward's playing time could be managed as Boston gears up for its NBA title defense.