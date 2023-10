Tatum supplied 34 points (13-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 win over the Knicks.

Tatum carried the Celtics on offense, and while one game is an extremely small sample size, he showed his fantasy upside is not expected to take a hit despite the offseason additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Tatum scored at least 30 points an astonishing 42 times during the 2022-23 regular season.