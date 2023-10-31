Tatum amassed 33 points (14-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 126-107 win over Washington.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics offensively with a 36-point outburst in this easy win for Boston, but Tatum's scoring prowess can't go overlooked, as he was extremely efficient from the field and reached the 30-point mark for the second time in his first three outings. His role as Boston's go-to player on offense is set in stone despite the fact he'll share the court with Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, so that gives him an extremely high floor for most nights. What impresses even more is his efficiency from the field, as the star forward is shooting 55.4 percent from the field through his first three contests. That would be a career-high mark if he's able to sustain it throughout an entire campaign.