Tatum (knee) will not play Sunday versus Portland, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Tatum will log his first absence since March 22, while Jaylen Brown (hand) has been cleared for action. Sam Hauser will likely operate with an enlarged workload and have a chance at vengeance after a 1-for-18 performance in a spot start during Friday's win over Sacramento.
