Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ineffective in loss

Tatum finished with just nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal over 30 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Nets on Saturday.

Tatum (illness) took the court on Saturday and played more minutes than expected. He wasn't very impactful on the game, though that may have been due to his recent illness. Tatum has a couple of days to rest up before a Monday night tilt with the Heat where he'll look to bounce back.