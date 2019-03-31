Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ineffective in loss
Tatum finished with just nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal over 30 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Nets on Saturday.
Tatum (illness) took the court on Saturday and played more minutes than expected. He wasn't very impactful on the game, though that may have been due to his recent illness. Tatum has a couple of days to rest up before a Monday night tilt with the Heat where he'll look to bounce back.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.