Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Inefficient shooting in blowout win

Tatum finished with 18 points (7-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes Friday in the Celtics' 114-93 win over the Mavericks.

With Kyrie Irving (eye) and Marcus Morris (knee) out and Al Horford facing a minutes restriction, extra shots opened up for Tatum, who cleared 20 attempts for the first time all season. Unfortunately for Tatum, he wasn't particularly efficient with the increased volume, but he still supplied enough scoring and rebounding production to satisfy those that rolled with him in DFS. Tatum's upside in daily contests would take a hit if Irving and/or Morris are cleared to play in the Celtics' next game Monday versus the Nets.