Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Inefficient shooting in blowout win
Tatum finished with 18 points (7-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes Friday in the Celtics' 114-93 win over the Mavericks.
With Kyrie Irving (eye) and Marcus Morris (knee) out and Al Horford facing a minutes restriction, extra shots opened up for Tatum, who cleared 20 attempts for the first time all season. Unfortunately for Tatum, he wasn't particularly efficient with the increased volume, but he still supplied enough scoring and rebounding production to satisfy those that rolled with him in DFS. Tatum's upside in daily contests would take a hit if Irving and/or Morris are cleared to play in the Celtics' next game Monday versus the Nets.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-double in loss to Spurs•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Fills box score in Saturday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in overtime victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Produces across the board in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Blocks career-high four shots in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Strong showing against Hawks•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...