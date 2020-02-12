Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Inefficient, yet productive
Tatum had 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 loss to the Rockets.
Tatum struggled to get anything going on the offensive end but still managed a decent overall line. He had been shooting the ball well coming into this one and an off-night seemed inevitable at some point. Things don't get any easier for the Celtics who will host the Clippers on Thursday. Look for Tatum to make a concerted effort during what will be a tough game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...