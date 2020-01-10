Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Insufficient shooting in loss

Tatum finished with 15 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes Thursday in the Celtics' 109-98 loss to the 76ers.

The saving grace for Tatum was his defense, leading Boston in both steals and defensive rebounds (10). But on offense, the 21-year-old forward resorted to mostly staying away from shooting after going 2-of-10 in the middle quarters. The third-year veteran has been able to shoot more now than in his two previous seasons, but he may need to step up to retain that luxury after a rough three-game stretch (15.7 points under 34.7 percent from the field),