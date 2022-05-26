Tatum logged 22 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds and nine assists in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 93-80 victory over the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum was less efficient as a shooter than usual, going just 7-for-20 from the field. However, he led all players with 12 rebounds and nine assists, just missing out on his first triple-double of the season. The star forward is averaging 23.8 points, 7.8 boards, 5.8 dimes and 2.0 three-pointers in the current series against the Heat and has Boston within a win of moving on to the NBA Finals.