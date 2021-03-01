Tatum dropped 31 points (12-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes of Sunday's 111-110 victory over the Wizards.

Tatum put the team on his shoulders as he scored the final eight points, including hitting the game-winning shot Sunday. In the process, he also broke out of a massive shooting slump. Over the previous two games, Tatum shot a putrid 8-for-38 and had totaled just 22 points in those contests. He now has nine 30-point outings this season and his three steals were the most he's had in a game since Feb. 5.