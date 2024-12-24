Tatum is now questionable for Monday's game against the Magic due to illness, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Tatum is feeling under the weather and is now at risk of missing Monday's contest. Should he be held out, Sam Hauser, Al Horford and Xavier Tillman could see more minutes.
