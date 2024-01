Tatum posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Sunday's 134-101 win over the Spurs.

Tatum led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring and threes made while notching a team-high-tying blocks total in his return after missing the previous contest with an ankle injury. Tatum has connected on five or more threes in six games this season while posting 25 or more points in 20 outings.