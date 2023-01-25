Tatum finished with 31 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 98-95 loss to the Heat.

Tatum led all scorers with 31 points, shooting 50 percent from the field and hitting 11 of 14 from the free-throw line. It marked the third time in four games he's managed to knock down double-digit free throws and the second time in his last three he's pulled in double-digit rebounds. The former Duke standout is now averaging 31.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest this season, all of which are career-highs.