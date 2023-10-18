Watch Now:

Tatum tallied 28 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 30 minutes in Tuesday's 123-110 preseason win over New York.

Tatum returned after missing back-to-back games due to rest, leading the Celtics in scoring and steals while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in a preseason victory over the Knicks. Tatum has appeared in two preseason games so far, averaging 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals over 28.5 minutes over that span.

