Tatum registered 30 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-93 victory over the Trail Blazers.

After sitting last game (knee), Tatum returned to the lineup and scored a game-high 30 points in just under 31 minutes, knocking down another six threes which matched his previous contest. The star forward is now averaging 3.3 made threes per game this season, a career high and currently good for eighth in the league.