Tatum notched a game-high 26 points (8-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 105-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 26-year-old forward scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game and the 17th time in the last 18, a stretch in which Tatum has averaged 27.8 points, 8.9 boards, 5.7 assists, 3.3 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks. The Celtics have gone 15-3 during Tatum's surge, carrying them to the top of the NBA standings and pushing them 7.5 games ahead of the Bucks in the Eastern Conference.