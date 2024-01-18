Tatum totaled 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 win over the Spurs.

The 25-year-old forward led the Celtics in scoring on the night. Tatum's production has been erratic of late, perhaps due to an ankle injury that sidelined him Jan. 8 and might still be bothering him, but his numbers should steady once he puts the issue further behind him. Prior to missing that contest, he'd scored at least 25 points in seven straight games, but in five games since he's reached that mark only twice.