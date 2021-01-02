Tatum scored 28 points (11-24 FG, 3-11 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pistons.

From a volume perspective, Tatum bounced back from a limited performance Wednesday against the Grizzlies. However, he struggled a bit with his shot, particularly from deep and the free-throw line. It's possible that Tatum is bothered by a thumb injury, which landed him on the injury report earlier this week. Even if that is the case, Tatum clearly maintains a top role for the Celtics -- both in terms of minutes and generating offense.