Tatum logged 31 points (8-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 14-16 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 102-82 victory over Miami in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston was in desperate need of a win Monday to avoid going down 3-1 in the series, and Tatum put the team on his back with a game-high 31 points. He did much of his damage from the charity stripe, going 14-for-16 from the line. Tatum also contributed eight boards, five assists and two blocks to round out a robust final line. This was his first performance of 30 or more points since he scored 46 against Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.