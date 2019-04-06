Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads charge in big win
Tatum scored a game-high 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-97 win over the Pacers.
The win put Boston a game up on Indiana for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with both teams having two games left to play -- giving the Celtics both momentum and the edge in securing home-court advantage against their likely first-round foe. It's Tatum's first 20-point performance since March 26, and only his second in his last 12 contests, and the club may need more consistency from the 21-year-old if it's going to make a deep playoff run.
