Tatum racked up 26 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Thursday's 143-110 victory over the Heat.

The 25-year-old forward led a balanced Boston attack that saw all five starters score at least 15 points and drain at least three treys. Tatum has put together another strong month in January, and over his last 12 games, he's averaged 27.1 points, 8.4 boards, 4.5 assists, 3.0 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range.