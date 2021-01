Tatum recorded 27 points (10-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across a 107-105 win versus Miami on Wednesday.

Tatum remained efficient during the first rematch of last year's Eastern Conference finals. He shot over 40 percent for a ninth consecutive game and led in scoring despite attempting fewer field goals than Jaylen Brown (23). Tatum is now averaging 26.3 points, which lead the current 6-3 Celtics team.