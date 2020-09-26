Tatum generated 31 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 10 boards, six assists and one steal over 43 minutes in Friday's 121-108 Eastern Conference finals Game 5 win.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown led an impressive 41-point third quarter after a terrible first half. In fact, Tatum appeared to be in danger of repeating the scoreless first half that occurred in Game 4. Frankly, it was the Celtic defense led by Brown, Tatum and Daniel Theis that sparked the third quarter offensive burst. It took Boston half the game to figure out they should push the pace and drive to the basket. Tatum wasn't efficient, but in the second half he put his head down, bulled his way to bucket and drew lots of Miami fouls. On a few occasions, Tatum also dished to Brown for a few open three-pointers. The C's are still down 3-2 in the series. Tatum and his teammates will look to keep the positive momentum going in Game 6 on Sunday.