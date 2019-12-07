Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads C's in win over Nuggets
Tatum delivered 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 108-95 home win over the Nuggets.
Tatum led Boston in scoring during a game in which they never trailed. The forward hit some fairly unstoppable step back threes. He's now scored 20 or more points in 13 of 21 games. The Celtics are now undefeated (9-0) at home. Kemba Walker must be relieved to have a teammate like Tatum, knowing that Tatum can carry the scoring load and lead the team to victory. Tatum and his Celtic teammates will look to keep the home streak alive Monday versus Cleveland.
