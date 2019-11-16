Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads C's to 10th straight win
Tatum supplied 24 points (8-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals across 38 minutes in Friday's 105-10 road win over the Warriors.
It wasn't Tatum's most efficient game of the young season, but he provided just enough to eke out a win to start this lengthy five-game road trip. With Gordon Hayward (hand) out for roughly six weeks, the Celtics will look to Tatum and Kemba Walker to provide more scoring. The poor shooting accuracy is a bit of a concern, though. Through 11 games, Tatum is shooting 39% from the field. That probably won't improve while Hayward is out. Boston now travels to Sacramento for an afternoon matchup versus the Kings.
