Tatum generated 34 points (12-27 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and two turnovers in Friday's 119-115 road win over the Clippers.

With Jaylen Brown out (knee), more of the scoring duties fell to Tatum and Kemba Walker. Both players stepped up to secure the win. In addition to leading Boston in scoring, Tatum did a great job on defense, snagging four steals and keeping Kawhi Leonard in check during crunch time. Tatum and his teammates will try to continue their winning ways in Phoenix on Sunday. Should Brown also need to miss Sunday's matchup, expect another high-scoring effort from Tatum.