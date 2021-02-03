Tatum totaled 27 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 111-107 victory over Golden State.

Tatum once again surpassed the 20-point mark Tuesday -- the 13th time in his 14 games this season in which he has accomplished the feat. The third-year forward also pulled down nine boards for the second straight game and knocked down four triples. Tatum ranks 10th in the league with 26.8 points per game this season and is providing solid complementary stats with 3.1 treys, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.