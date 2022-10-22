Tatum finished with 29 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 111-104 win over the Heat.

Tatum led the Celtics in Friday's win with a team-high 29 points, the second straight game he has led the team in scoring along with tallying his second straight 25-plus point game. In two games this season, Tatum is averaging 32.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.