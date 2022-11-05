Tatum registered 36 points (8-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 17-20 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 123-119 win over the Bulls.

While he struggled a bit from the floor, Tatum did hit some clutch free throws in the final minute of the game. Thanks to his 17 made free throws, he topped 30 points for the fourth time this season, and his 12 rebounds gave him his second double-double in as many games. The Duke product started out the year with some hot shooting, but that seems to have cooled off the last couple games. Regardless, his overall fantasy production remains near the top.