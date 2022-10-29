Tatum supplied 32 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime loss to Cleveland.

Tatum's 32 points led his team, as he continues his strong start to the season. The three-time All Star is averaging a career-high 32.5 points on 55.6 percent shooting. He's also made 11 three-pointers over the past three outings, and has kept his turnovers down, averaging only 1.8 per game. While his shooting efficiency may regress a bit, Tatum is certainly capable of competing for league scoring leader.