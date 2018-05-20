Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads team with 18 points in Game Three loss
Tatum finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 loss to Cleveland.
Tatum was the only starter to play more than 30 minutes as the Celtics fell behind early, eventually suffering a 30 point loss. The team looked disengaged from the get-go and were never in the contest. Tatum continues to impress, however, and will look for his teammates to bounce back on Monday as the Celtics try to snatch Game Four on the road.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Well-balanced line in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads team with 25 points in Game 5 victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Another impressive outing in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Team-high 24 points in Game 3 win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores team-high 21 in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 28 in Game 1 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....