Tatum finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 loss to Cleveland.

Tatum was the only starter to play more than 30 minutes as the Celtics fell behind early, eventually suffering a 30 point loss. The team looked disengaged from the get-go and were never in the contest. Tatum continues to impress, however, and will look for his teammates to bounce back on Monday as the Celtics try to snatch Game Four on the road.