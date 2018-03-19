Tatum had 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 loss to the Pelicans.

Tatum had a nice outing despite the lopsided scoreboard, finishing with a team-high 23 points on just 14 shots. After hitting what appeared to be the rookie wall some time ago, he has bounced back nicely over the last two weeks. He has been forced to do a lot of the heavy lifting, especially on the offensive end, with so many injuries to the squad. He should continue to see big minutes and is now a must-own player once again.