Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads team with 24 points in win

Tatum posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 111-109 road win in Sacramento.

The second year pro was hot early, scoring 15 in the first half. Tatum was scoring option number one, with Kyrie Irving out (thigh), and led the team with 24 points and 17 shot attempts. Irving is expected to return for Saturday's prime time match-up with the Lakers, so Tatum will probably return to his season average of 13 shots per game versus LA.