Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads team with 24 points in win
Tatum posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 111-109 road win in Sacramento.
The second year pro was hot early, scoring 15 in the first half. Tatum was scoring option number one, with Kyrie Irving out (thigh), and led the team with 24 points and 17 shot attempts. Irving is expected to return for Saturday's prime time match-up with the Lakers, so Tatum will probably return to his season average of 13 shots per game versus LA.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...