Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads team with 25 points in Game 5 victory
Tatum had 25 points (8-15 FG, 9-11 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 victory over the 76ers.
The Celtics are through to the Conference Finals due in large part to the outstanding play of Tatum. Off the back of an excellent regular season, Tatum has taken his game to yet another level in the playoffs, playing more like a seasoned veteran than a first-year guy. His rapid development has been overshadowed by the rookie seasons of a couple of other players but the Celtics have to love what they have gotten out of Tatum on a regular basis this year.
