Tatum tallied 28 points (12-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Jazz.

Make that four-straight efficient games for the fourth-year guard. Tatum is averaging a career-high in points (25.2), assists (4.5) and free-throw percentage (86 percent). He will look to extend his streak of efficient games when the Celtics travel to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers on Wednesday.