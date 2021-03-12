Tatum tallied 31 points (13-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal Thursday in a 121-109 loss to the Nets.

Tatum's 13 field goals fell only one behind his season high in the category from Jan. 8 (vs. WSH). His scoring production was not enough against the Nets, but it is a positive sign considering some inconsistent output he provided right before the All-Star break. Tatum will look to continue this run of production at Houston on Sunday.