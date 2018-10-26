Tatum finished with 24 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pr, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-95 victory over Oklahoma City.

Tatum's superb sophomore season continued Thursday as he led the team with 24 points in the come from behind victory. His role coming into the season was a little clouded but it appears as though he has moved up the pecking order, above players like Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown. Hayward continues to work his way back from injury and could eventually move ahead of Tatum but the second-year man has certainly proven himself capable of being the alpha when needed.