Tatum logged 35 points (12-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 overtime loss to New York.

Tatum led all Celtics players in scoring while posting a team-high rebound total en route to a double-double performance. Tatum has scored at least 35 points with 10 rebounds in six games this year.