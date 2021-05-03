Tatum departed Sunday night's loss to Portland late in the fourth quarter after colliding with Jaylen Brown, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Tatum and Brown collided while converging on Portland's Norman Powell in an attempted trap, and Tatum's right leg appeared to be contacted by Brown's as he closed in. Both players struggled to get to their feet, and they were each helped to the locker room with less than a minute remaining in the game. For now, consider Tatum day-to-day as Wednesday's game against Orlando approaches.