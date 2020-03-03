Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely out Tuesday
Tatum (illness) is not expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
Tatum missed practice Monday due to an illness, and his condition hasn't improved, so while the Celtics haven't officially ruled him out, the expectation is that he'll be unavailable. With Boston playing on the front end of a back-to-back, Tatum should be considered very much questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavs in Cleveland.
