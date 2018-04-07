Tatum (rest) is likely to play during Sunday's tilt against the Hawks but is expected to be on a minutes limit, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Tatum was given Friday's tilt against the Bulls off for rest, but is expected to re-join the starting five for Sunday's game. That said, with the team heading into the postseason, there's a chance he'll be on a minutes limit for the remainder of the regular season.