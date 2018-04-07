Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to play on minutes limit Sunday
Tatum (rest) is likely to play during Sunday's tilt against the Hawks but is expected to be on a minutes limit, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Tatum was given Friday's tilt against the Bulls off for rest, but is expected to re-join the starting five for Sunday's game. That said, with the team heading into the postseason, there's a chance he'll be on a minutes limit for the remainder of the regular season.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will not play Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 20 points in 33 minutes•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Continues strong recent form•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Fills box score in victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shines in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....