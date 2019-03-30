Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to play Saturday

Tatum (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Nets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

According to coach Brad Stevens, Tatum will likely play Saturday, but if he does, he'll "be out there in shorter stints than usual". It's unclear how much Tatum's minutes will be limited, but with the season winding to a close, the Celtics will make sure their star forward is fully rested and ready to go come the playoffs.