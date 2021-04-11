Coach Brad Stevens said Tatum (illness) will likely be available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Tatum had been previously listed as questionable due to an illness, so this sounds like a step in the right direction. The 23-year-old should be available after he played 41 minutes in the team's overtime win over Minnesota on Friday.
