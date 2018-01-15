Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to play Tuesday
Tatum (knee) went through most of Monday's practice and coach Brad Stevens said that he is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Tatum did not practice Saturday due to stiffness in his knee, but it doesn't look like the ailment will cost him any time. Boston will likely have an official update on Tatum after the team's shootaround Tuesday morning, but barring any setbacks, the rookie should be a full go.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Held out of practice with knee stiffness•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 16 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops 14 points Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 19 points in narrow victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid night after finger injury•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...