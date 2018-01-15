Tatum (knee) went through most of Monday's practice and coach Brad Stevens said that he is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Tatum did not practice Saturday due to stiffness in his knee, but it doesn't look like the ailment will cost him any time. Boston will likely have an official update on Tatum after the team's shootaround Tuesday morning, but barring any setbacks, the rookie should be a full go.