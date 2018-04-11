Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to rest Wednesday
Tatum is not in the starting five for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Nets and will only play if he's "needed".
It appears as if coach Brad Stevens only wants to deploy his deep bench for the team's essentially meaningless final game, so Tatum will likely only play in the event of players fouling out, getting injured, or getting ejected. In his stead, Abdel Nader, Jabari Bird and Semi Ojeleye should see significant run.
