Tatum is probable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Warriors despite dealing with a sprained left ankle, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Tatum recorded four points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals before rolling his ankle in the first quarter of Tuesday's contest. However, the star forward has returned to Boston's bench and is likely to check back in.
